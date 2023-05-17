Three police workers were taken to hospital after they were involved in a crash during an exercise.

Three police cars and a prison van were taking part in an exercise near Bishop Auckland, in County Durham, when the collision took place.

A spokesperson for Durham Police said officers were called to the scene at 3:10pm on Monday 15 May following an incident on the A689 Newton Cap, Bishop Auckland.

The vehicles were travelling in the direction of the town centre and were using blue lights and sirens when a Kia Rio travelling in the opposite direction was involved in a collision with one of the police cars.

Two police officers and a third Durham Police employee were injured and were taken to hospital for treatment but have since been released.

No-one else was hurt, Durham Police said, and an investigation is ongoing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...