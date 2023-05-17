Sunderland's boss Tony Mowbray has addressed uncertainty about his future after his team's loss in the Championship play-off semi-final.

Luton Town beat the Black Cats 2-0 on Tuesday 12 May, sealing an aggregate victory of 3-2.

Sunderland had been chasing a second promotion in two years after being promoted to the Championship last year.

Following the match, Mowbray raised the issue of his future at the club.

He said: "Who knows what my future holds as well. It's wait and see but I think first and foremost talk about the team and how proud I am of these young lads."

He added: "I don't feel insecure. Football clubs can do what they want. I'm pretty relaxed.

"I feel like I've come in and managed to work with these young players and created an environment that's done alright despite huge losses of some very, very important footballers."

Mowbray said he was "frustrated" but proud of his team.

He added: " We’ll get stronger and we’ll be back next season.

“I’ve only been here nine months and these players have given everything they’ve got.

“I’m proud of these young lads who week in, week out have given what they’ve got.

“We came out of League One and maybe consolidation is what people were thinking about.

“We’ve managed to punch above mediocrity. We’ve come close but unfortunately we’ve fallen short tonight.

“I think the league will be stronger next season. We have to keep building and growing and get better.”

