A doorman planted a fake bomb in a pub so that he could play a hero, a court has heard.

Stephen Edward Oliphant claimed he found a suspicious device in a toilet basin at the Hat and Feathers pub in Seaham, County Durham, in November 2021.

After raising the alarm, the pub was evacuated and a specialist bomb disposal team was deployed to the scene.

On arrival it was found the "device" was a hoax and made from items including a bingo dabber.

Following forensic analysis, Oliphant's DNA was found on components in the device, and more was found when his home was searched.

Oliphant of Stanley Street, Houghton-le-Spring initially denied involvement, but later admitted to planting the item so that he could look like a hero.

He pleaded guilty at Durham Crown Court 12 May to a charge of a bomb hoax, placing an article with intent.

The 25-year-old has now been jailed for 12 months at a hearing on Friday 12 May.

Detective Constable Drew Davis, from Durham Constabulary said: “Any report of a potential bomb is extremely worrying for the public and this job was very resource intensive with several agencies involved alongside ourselves to make sure no one came to any harm.

“Oliphant was reckless in planting this ‘device’ and we hope his sentence sends a clear message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated and anyone engaging in this type of crime will be dealt with robustly.”

