A burglar who rammed a stolen Land Rover into a Greggs was caught after unwittingly leaving a vital clue at the scene of another crime.

Two-strike burglar Liam Robert Facey was one of up to four suspects seen ramming the stolen vehicle into the shop on Shotton Colliery Industrial Estate, near Peterlee, County Durham on the evening of 9 January.

Durham Police said a "significant amount" of damage was caused to the Greggs, which was forced to close, with the suspects making off with a charity collection bucket from the shop floor.

Liam Facey was jailed for three-and-a-half years Credit: Durham Police

The following day, on 10 January, Facey targeted a second address in Coxhoe, also in County Durham, in the same vehicle he had used the previous night.

Breaking through a patio door, he then picked up a knife from the kitchen and raided the home searching for jewellery.

He was disturbed and left in a panic - leaving the knife in an upstairs bedroom.

The 23-year-old, of Easington Colliery, was identified as a suspect and located later that day following a pursuit by Durham Roads and Armed Policing unit.

He was arrested and charged with burglary and robbery and admitted the offences at Durham Crown Court last month.

On Monday 15 May he was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Detective Sergeant Louise Gore, who led the investigation said: “Facey’s actions were callous, heartless and cruel in taking a charity box, knowing the full impact this would have had on the charity who rely on public support and good will.

“But his actions did not stop there, the following the day he broke into a family home and armed himself with a knife – thankfully he was disturbed and apprehended swiftly after.

“Hopefully, his sentencing will bring some peace of mind to all of the victims affected by his crimes, knowing that he is now behind bars.

“Durham Constabulary are fully committed to pursuing criminals and bringing them to justice and this type of activity will continue under the banner of Operation Sentinel- a partnership initiative targeting serious and organised crime across the region.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...