One of England's first-purpose built barracks will be transformed into a 96-seat cinema.

That's after North Northumberland Local Area Council approved the plans.

The Mob Store area, which was historically used to house military equipment, will house the cinema.

It's a temporary move to ensure cultural events continue in the vicinity, while the Maltings Theatre undergoes a multi-million pound renovation.

The Mob Store, dating from the early 20th century and previously used to store military equipment, will become an archive facility. Credit: English Heritage

Councillor Jeff Watson, Cabinet Member, with responsibility for arts at Northumberland County Council, said: “These are exciting times for Berwick, with the Living Barracks project and transformation of the Maltings theatre."Berwick Barracks are Grade I Listed buildings and are amongst the first purpose-built barracks in England, completed in 1721. The Mob Store dates from the early 20th century.

When the New Maltings is completed, the Mob Store will be adapted into an archive facility.

Scott Sherrard, Chair of Trustees, Maltings (Berwick) Trust, said: "This launches the long-awaited revitalisation of the Barracks as a flagship visitor attraction for the town. The Maltings redevelopment will galvanise Berwick’s cultural and economic regeneration, spearheading a series of projects with Lottery, local and national government backing.

"We appreciate that these developments will bring some unavoidable upheaval in the short term. But together they will create new opportunities for Berwick, bringing fresh energy and vitality to the town centre. Throughout the process, The Maltings will find new ways to showcase and celebrate the creative talents and interests of all our local communities because it’s our passionate belief that shared entertainment makes lives better.”

The Maltings multi-million pound transformation along with Berwick Barracks' archive facility are set to become visitor attractions. Credit: NCC

