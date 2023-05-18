A number of people have been arrested and weapons seized after missiles were thrown at police during what they described as "large-scale disorder".

Northumbria Police said around 100 people on off-road bikes were reported to have congregated in the Claxheugh Rock area in Sunderland, on Sunday 7 May.

When officers arrived, some people began throwing missiles before the riders then left the scene, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said.

Three police vehicles were damaged, but no one was hurt.

Since then, a series of early morning raids have been carried out across the region on Friday 12 May and Tuesday 16 May in properties in Sunderland, South Tyneside and Durham.

During the searches officers seized a number of items linked to criminal activity, including a car, motorcycle and related clothing. Several weapons including an extendable baton and machete were also seized.

A machete was one of the items seized during raids by Northumbria Police. Credit: Northumbria Police

Seven men aged between 18 and 45 were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder in connection with the reports.

They have since been released on police bail and inquiries are continuing.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Bosson, from Northumbria Police said: “An investigation was immediately launched following the large-scale disorder and seven males have since been arrested as part of our ongoing enquiries.

"They are now facing potential criminal charges for their actions. A number of other individuals were interviewed under caution."

“We have also seized a number of items including vehicles and weapons which will be important as we progress the investigations."

He added: “Our message is simple. We won’t tolerate violence and disorder in our communities – and will continue to take robust action against anyone found to be involved.

"Our work is far from over, and will continue over the coming weeks and months to tackle anti-social behaviour alongside our partners."

The clampdown was supported by Sunderland City Council which has been working with Northumbria Police to identify those reponsible.

Councillor Claire Rowntree, from Sunderland City Council said: "Our communities have every right to expect to be able to get on with their lives in peace without having to put up with this kind of anti-social behaviour."

