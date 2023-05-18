Newcastle are a step closer to the Champions League after a big win at St James' Park.

They have beaten Brighton and Hove Albion to move four points clear of fifth placed Liverpool.

A touch off a Kieran Trippier corner from Deniz Undav's head, popped the ball into the back of Brighton's net to open the scoring.

Just before half time, Dan Burn scored his first Premier League goal for Newcastle following a cross from another Kieran Trippier corner.

Newcastle United's Dan Burn (left) celebrates scoring the Magpies' second goal of the game. Credit: PA Images

After half time, Billy Gilmour played a great pass through the middle for Deniz Undav, to pull a goal back for Brighton.

In the last moment's of the game, Newcastle extended their lead with a superb solo effort from Callum Wilson.

Bruno Guimarães added a forth soon after securing the victory for Magpies, as the team look to cement their Champions League place.

