A pedestrian has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after she was hit by a bus.

Emergency services were called to North Road, Durham, at about 11:45am on Thursday 18 May.

Durham Police said it involved a female pedestrian and a bus.

She was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, where she is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The road was closed but has since reopened.

A spokesperson for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11:42am to a road traffic collision between a bus and a pedestrian on North Road, Durham. We sent one clinical leader and two emergency ambulances, and had support from our air ambulance colleagues.

"One patient has been transported to the Royal Victoria Infirmary by road."

