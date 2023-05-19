A man has been arrested after a police officer was bitten and another suffered a leg injury.

Officers from Cleveland Police were called to an address in North Ormesby, Middlesbrough, after a call for assistance at about 4am on Thursday 18 May.

While at the address, a man reportedly became aggressive. One officer was bitten, while another officer suffered a leg injury. Neither required hospital treatment.

During the incident, officers located and seized a number of bags of suspected cannabis.

A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault on an emergency worker, common assault, criminal damage and possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

He was in police custody on Thursday night.

