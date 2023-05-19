Tributes to 'adored' father who died after contracting 'serious infection'

Tributes have been paid to a man who died after contracting a serious infection.

Detectives from Cleveland Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death and are working closely with Middlesbrough Council.

Earlier this month, the force put out a warning to customers of the danger of using unofficial tattoo artists.

The force has now confirmed Ben Larry, 32, died as a result of a serious infection.

Mr Larry, who was a father-of-two, died on 6 May.

His family has paid tribute to him. In a statement, his parents said: “Our precious, adored, kind and caring son was loved by everyone. He touched so many hearts.

“No parent should lose a child, no child should lose their daddy and no grandparent should lose a grandchild.

“Our hearts are broken, we are so lucky to have our two beautiful grandsons to keep his legacy and our memories of him alive.”

A 35-year-old man has been arrested in connection with his death and has been bailed while inquiries are carried out.

