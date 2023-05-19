The heartbroken family of a Northumberland man who died in a motorcycle crash have paid tribute to him.

Steve Russell was reportedly travelling north on a red Honda motorcycle along Sheepwash Road, Ashington on the morning of Friday 12 May when his bike crashed.

The "loving husband and father" from Guidepost, Northumberland enjoyed the simple things in life such as fishing and a bike ride according to his family.

In a statement, they said: "Steve was a kind man who loved spending time with his family and friends as well as his dogs. He was a loving husband and father who still had so much left to live for.

“We are absolutely heartbroken and devastated as we come to terms with losing our Steve."

Northumbria Police is investigating the circumstances of the collision that killed Mr Russell and it is believed no other vehicle was involved.

Emergency services did attend the scene after police received a call around 9:55am but the 54-year-old died from his injuries.

Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward with information.

Sergeant Ben Rutherford, of Northumbria Police, said: “We are committed to getting answers for his family and finding out the full circumstances surrounding this collision, which has resulted in such a devastating outcome.

“Today, I am again asking for the public’s help. Anybody who believes they witnessed this collision, or who saw the motorcycle prior to or after the incident, should get in touch with police if they have not already done so.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage should contact police via the force's website or by calling 101, quoting log number NP-20230512-0350.

The family has thanked everyone for their support and have asked for privacy while they come to terms with their loss.

