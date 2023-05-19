A Ukrainian mother who left her home with her son has been living in a women's refuge because she cannot afford to furnish the house she has been given.

Sasha Yevdokimova-Horyn told ITV Tyne Tees she was thankful to have been given a social home in Sunderland after leaving Ukraine with six-year-old Danylo.

However, the mum has been staying in a refuge because she has no cooker, flooring or furnishings.

She said: "I am very thankful for being given a social house in Sunderland, so I am really happy to live here. But one thing it is almost empty. I have nothing in cupboards and no furniture still."

The young mother, who came to the UK on the Homes for Ukraine scheme, survives on Universal Credit but wants to be able to speak English so that she can work and furnish her new home with the basics.

She said: "I can't find any job now, I'm not very good in English and it is huge problem so I don't have enough money to buy anything for my new house."

Ms Yevdokimova-Horyn is attending classes to help improve her language skills.

Sasha Yevdokimova-Horyn and her six-year-old son, Danylo live in a refuge because their new home has no furniture. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

She is not alone in her struggle as another Ukrainian refugee explained that her fellow citizens did not expect the situation to be long term.

Viktoria Ishcheriakova also came to live in Sunderland after war broke out in her homeland in February 2022.

She travelled to the UK with her mother and 10-year-old daughter thanks to the Homes for Ukraine scheme and still lives with her host family.

She is able to work full time at Sunderland University because her mother looks after her young child but is very aware of the struggles Ukrainians are facing after more than a year of seeking refuge.

She said: "We didn't expect that it would be so long term. People who came here as refugees, they were not ready to move to the UK, so they don't speak English well and it is impossible to find any job so they live by benefits."

Viktoria Ishceriakova travelled to the UK with her mother and 10-year-old daughter thanks to the Homes for Ukraine scheme. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Some Ukrainian refugees have already moved away from their host families with almost half of people who fled the conflict more than a year ago leaving their original sponsors.

A Sunderland City Council spokesperson said they are "continuing to support all Ukrainian guests who may have been unable to stay with a host."

They added that the council has "commissioned specialist accommodation to ensure everyone's receiving a full package of support."

Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has also pledged fresh support for Ukraine with financial assistance for refugees continuing.

Support group, Sunderland for Ukraine, have found donations have dwindled and Katarzyna Posnik said "the stories are heartbreaking." Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

Sunderland for Ukraine, a support group for refugees, said donations had dwindled.

Katarzyna Posnik, from the group, said: "People have to understand that even though they get financial help, most of the money they have, if they have a little bit left, they will send it to their husbands, to their parents, because the situation in Ukraine right now is absolutely horrendous.

"The stories I hear, it's heartbreaking and it is getting worse."

Ms Posnik added: "There is no communication between organisations such as Sunderland for Ukraine and the government and we could do so much together."

