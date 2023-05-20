A man has been jailed after setting fire to multiple cars in residential streets in County Durham.

Paul Reay, 39, from Sunderland, set fire to ten vehicles on Milburn Street and Wilson Street in Crook on 12 February.

Residents reported being woken up by bangs and explosions after the fires broke out in the early hours.

He previously pleaded guilty to 10 counts of arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

Reay, of Chepstow Street, was sentenced to seven years and six months at Durham Crown Court.

Cars were completely destroyed in the fire and the heat even damaged doors and windows nearby. Credit: Viewer footage/ ITV News Tyne Tees

Detective Sergeant Claire Callaghan, of South Durham CID, said: "This was a deliberate and horrific incident that could easily have ended in tragedy.

“Officers worked tirelessly to gather the evidence so it is great to see Reay had no choice but to plead guilty and justice for the residents has been served.

“I would like to thank the members of the public who provided vital information on this case which ultimately helped us bring all ten charges.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know: