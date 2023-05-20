A group of people from County Durham have completed a cycling challenge abroad to raise money for charity.

Ten people from Newton Aycliffe have cycled over 400km across Italy this week to raise money for charity Dementia UK.

The five day mission started on Monday 15 May and spanned through the rolling Tuscan hills from Rimini to Pisa.

The amateur cyclists experienced steep gradients, off-road terrain, sprawling hills, torrential rain and even serve flooding due to some of the worst weather Italy has suffered in recent history.

Pictures from PWS Distributors.

One of the riders, Gillian Tulip-Gales, said: “The Tuscan Country-side is well-known for its mountainous land, but I don’t think we quite envisaged how tough this would be."

“It really has been emotionally, psychically, and mentally challenging, but nothing more thansomeone living with Dementia and their families must go through on a day-to-day basis.

"Finishing the ride to over £40,000 was incredibly bittersweet and I truly hope our efforts this week can go a small way to helping as many people as possible that will be affected by this heart-breaking disease in the future.”

The team of cyclists went through the Tuscan hills. Credit: PWS Distributors

Paul Lupari said: "It was for a very good charity that is very close to my heart, and also for a lot of people. Dementia takes a hold of a lot of people.

Richard Bellwood said: "To me it's a personal charity, unfortunately my step-father passed away in December 2021 after having extensive Dementia.

"He was an avid cyclist so putting two and two together, it was a no-brainer really.

Hear from some of the riders as they reflect on the challenge.

