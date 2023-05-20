The government appealed a decision to reject plans for a new prisoner reform centre to house sex offenders in a town centre, despite a public backlash.

Campaigners described the plans for Consett, in County Durham, as "shocking".

Plans to convert the town's Highfield House to house "at risk" prisoners as part of the Ministry of Justice’s prisoner reform program were submitted in 2022 but have faced objections from residents.

The derelict 16-bedroom building is located less than 60 metres from a school and scout hut, which locals said would threaten the safety of children.

Billy Robson, chief executive of Delta North independent school, previously labelled the plans “shocking” and “a travesty”, and said news of the appeal has come as a shock.

He said: “Vulnerable young people in our school are going to be right next to high-risk offenders and it just doesn’t make sense.

"There’s no respect for what we’re doing and the other youth groups in the area. They don’t realise the knock-on effect it could have, we could lose the school because of it. I’m absolutely gobsmacked.”

The 1st Consett Scout Group have also raised concerns saying they too are worried about the wellbeing of the children.

Local MP Conservative Richard Holden met with Damian Hinds in April, 2023 - the Minister for Prisons, Parole and Probation. Credit: Robbie Lammas

Durham County Council planning officers rejected the proposal after saying the facility would “bring a significant fear of crime in relation to the presence of a specialist educational establishment that serves the most vulnerable young people, including the potential detriment of those young people themselves and fears for the continued viability of said establishment."

The MOJ has lodged an appeal, which is due to be reviewed by the Planning Inspectorate.

Conservative MP for North West Durham met with the Minister for Prisons, Parole and Probation in April, 2023 to discuss his constituents' concerns.

In a statement on Friday 19 May, Mr Holden said: "Whilst I understand the necessity for these facilities, I do not think it is fair or reasonable to position it in the heart of Consett. Naturally, there has been strong opposition to this proposal, which is a stone’s throw away from young and vulnerable children and their families.

"Local voices on such a sensitive matter must be heard by decision makers. That is why I have made representations with Ministers on this pressing issue, articulating the view of a wide range of local stakeholders.

"I can only hope that strong local opposition is taken into account, and that instead the property can be an asset to the local community and the facility placed in a more suitable location.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...