An investigation has been launched after a video circulating online appears to show a young woman being put in a chokehold by a member of security staff at a venue in Sunderland.

The incident at the Rainton Arena in Houghton le Spring has been shared online on multiple social media sites on 19 May.

The security company at the event were not employed by the venue as a third party company had been used.

The individual involved has been now suspended from the security company.

Rainton Arena and event organisers have said they are fully aware of the situation, and a investigation in ongoing.

Rainton Arena has told ITV Tyne Tees: "The incident has been made aware to Northumbria Police as the venue will not accept this type of behaviour towards anyone as this not how anyone should be made to feel at any event, as staff and event organisers are all parents we are not happy with the actions of the individual.

"The Childs Parents have also been contacted and shown all CCTV as we will be fully cooperating with the parents and police."

