Gateshead missed out on the chance to sign off their season with silverware after defeat in the FA Trophy Final at Wembley.

Mike Williamson's side fell to a 1-0 defeat against Halifax at Wembley in the club's second ever appearance at the national stadium.

The goal came just before half time, when Jamie Cooke took full advantage of poor defending to press the Gateshead keeper and open the scoring.

Halifax's Jamie Cooke pressures Gateshead goalkeeper James Montgomery to open the scoring in the FA Trophy Final at Wembley Stadium. Credit: PA

They would have doubled their advantage if not for a brilliant reflex save from James Montgomery who denied Jack Hunter from close range midway through the second half.

Gateshead struggled to break down the Halifax defence and ultimately the one goal margin proved decisive.

Despite an injury-ravaged squad, Mike Williamson's side fought back from the relegation places to an eventual 14th-placed finish, securing their place in the National League for another season.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...