A number of roads and areas will be closed in a Northumberland town this week as the filming for the ITV drama Vera takes place.

Hexham will be home to the cast and crew of the popular drama from Monday 22 May until Friday 26 May at around 8pm.

The majority of the filming will be around the marketplace area. Some carparks and roads will be closed, but businesses are open as usual.

The team are also expected to return on Tuesday 30 May for half a day of filming. This is expected to involve some traffic control.

The latest series of Vera, which is based on the booked by North-East Author Ann Cleeves, will include three self-contained crime stories.

Brenda Blethyn will be reprising her role as DCI Vera Stanhope, and David Leon will be returning as her sidekick Detective Sergeant Joe Ashworth.

Speaking about returning to filming, Ms Blethyn said: "Stepping back into Vera's shoes for the thirteenth series feels like coming home again.

"The support from the locals in the North East is truly heart-warming and reuniting with the talented David Leon and the rest of our exceptional team is an absolute delight.

"Together, we embark on this new chapter with a terrific script crafted by the brilliant Paul Matthew Thompson."

Mr Leon added: "I’m thrilled to be returning to Vera. It's fantastic to be back in the North East and reunited with Brenda and the crew for the new series.

"I'm looking forward to exploring the relationship between Joe and Vera as they make up for lost time.”

The series is filmed by Silverprint Pictures, which is part of ITV Studios.

Will Nicholson is one of the executive producers on the production and originally from the North East.

He said: “Being from the North East it is always a joy to film Vera here and we are very grateful for the warmth and support from the fans during production.

"Starting the new series is incredibly exciting and alongside the incomparable Brenda Blethyn and the rest of our talented cast, we are delighted to welcome David Leon back to the show."

