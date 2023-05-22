Play Brightcove video

Pub goers enjoying a drink in the sunshine over the weekend got a fright when an outdoor umbrella burst into flames.

A video was posted on Facebook, showing what looked like one of the outdoor heaters at Spy Bar on Osborne Road, in the Jesmond area of Newcastle, on fire, with customers spotted running away from the blaze.

Some customers at the bar at the time have told ITV Tyne Tees the heater was off, and folded inside an outdoor umbrella.

The bar said checks would take place on the remaining parasols to ensure they are safe before being used again.

Black smoke could be seen from the top of Osborne Road, while members of staff were also filmed extinguishing the flames.

A spokesperson for Spy Bar & Lounge said: "Our staff followed their training and dealt with a minor fire quickly and competently.

"We thank them for this, and the fire service who attended to ensure the area was safe.

"Health and safety is an absolute priority and expert contractors will be on site to carry out a thorough check on the remaining parasols, which will not be used until this has taken place.

"We will be open as usual."

