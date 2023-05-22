Man raped and strangled former partner after forcing way into her home

A man has been jailed for 19 years for raping and intentionally strangling a former partner after he forced his way into her home.

James Walton, who was on prison licence from a five-and-a-half year sentence for offences against a previous partner, strangled the woman until she was unconscious, a court heard.

The 32-year-old, from Middlesbrough, was also in breach of restraining orders for violent behaviour against two other former partners.

Judge Howard Crowson said that Walton was a dangerous man and a great threat to women who he might meet in the future.

During a hearing at Teesside Crown Court, he was sentenced in 19 years in prison, of which he will serve two thirds, with a further six years on licence.

He was also given a lifetime sexual harm prevention order and indefinite restraining order.

A jury found him guilty of three rapes, false imprisonment, actual bodily harm assault, intentional strangulation, harassment putting a person in fear of violence and witness intimidation by trying to prevent her giving evidence about the attacks in August last year.

