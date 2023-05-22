Newcastle United have sealed a spot in next season’s Champions League with a goalless draw against Leicester City.

The Magpies mathematically confirmed a top four finish with a game to spare, booking their place in European football’s elite competition for the first time in two decades.

It was a tense encounter at St James' Park, with Newcastle unable to find a way through a resolute Leicester defence who needed a result to keep any hope of Premier League survival alive.

Bruno Guimarães was perhaps fortunate to remain on the pitch after only receiving a yellow card for a full blooded challenge on Boubakary Soumaré.

As the second half drew to a close, Callum Wilson was twice denied before Miguel Almiron's strike rattled the Leicester post.

Leicester's defence held firm and there was almost a late twist, as Timothy Castagne's volley was kept out by Nick Pope in injury time.

The point was enough to guarantee that Newcastle cannot be caught by chasers Liverpool in the race for top four.

Newcastle have not appeared in a European competition since the 2012-13 season, when they were beaten in the quarter-finals of the Europa League by Portuguese side Benfica.

