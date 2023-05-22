A secondary school in Newcastle was forced into a lockdown after intruders entered the grounds.

Police attended Benfield School after staff activated emergency procedures at about 11:30am on Monday 22 May.

Unknown persons are said to have entered the school's car park, on Benfield Road, though they did not enter the building.

The "internal lockdown" lasted for about 40 minutes, which involved a heavy police presence at the scene.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

In a message to parents on social media, the school said: "The safety of our pupils and staff remains our top priority and we are grateful for your support and assistance in following our emergency protocols.

Benfield School was in an 'internal lockdown' for about 40 minutes after intruders were reported in the grounds. Credit: NCJ Media

"We want to acknowledge that this was an undoubtedly emotional and stressful time for everyone involved.

"We acted swiftly and decisively to protect everyone in the school during this event, which involved people not connected to the school encroaching the school car park.

"We would like to assure all parents and carers that there was no breach of security into the school building during the incident."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "We are aware of a disturbance outside Benfield School on Benfield Road at approximately 11.30am this morning (Monday).

"As a precaution, staff and pupils remained indoors, although no threats were made to anyone inside the building."

