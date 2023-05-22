Beyoncé fans travelling to the Stadium of Light are being asked to plan their journeys in advance.

More than 48,000 people are set to travel into Sunderland to see the global superstar when her Renaissance tour arrives in the North East on Tuesday 23 May.

In anticipation of the crowds, there will be extra Metro services while there will be some additional traffic restrictions.

Here is what you need to know:

Metro

There will be extra and later Metro trains will be running to get people to and from the concert with trains headed towards the Stadium of Light expected to be busy after 4pm on the day of the concert.

On the way to the Stadium of Light, people are being advised to get off at Sunderland or Park Lane if they are planning to head into the city centre first, or at St Peters or Stadium of Light if they are going straight to the stadium.

There will be an extended service after the concert with trains departing from Stadium of Light and St Peters stations only.

All other Sunderland city centre stations will be closed from 10pm, with trains running through stations without stopping.

Metro travel tickets in advance from any Metro ticket machine for £6.20 for an all day, all zone travel on 23 May for the concert.

People boarding at Newcastle City Centre stations may be asked to queue outside between 4pm and 8pm so that Metro operator Nexus can manage the large crowds expected safely.

Travelling by car

The best routes into the city for motorists will be signposted with temporary traffic signs, and drivers are advised to switch off sat navs and follow signs.

Traffic restrictions will be in place with roads around the stadium closed to all traffic on the day.

Road maps for the concerts and live updates are available on the traffic monitoring site: www.one.network

The event's main Park and Walk site is located at Sunderland Enterprise Park, which vehicles are advised to access via the A1231 Wessington Way due to the closure of Keir Hardie Way.

Parking

There is no public parking available at the Stadium of Light or in nearby residential streets.

People planning to travel to the concert by car are being advised to use city centre car parks.

Pre-bookable parking will also be available at the new Riverside Sunderland Multi Storey Car Park in Trimdon Street, SR4 6BE for a flat £7 fee for 24 hours. This car park will not be available for pay on the day parking.

All disabled parking at the Stadium of Light has been pre-allocated. The closest drop-off point is Dame Dorothy Street.Drop-off and pick up point

There will be a drop-off area on Dame Dorothy Street, a short walk away from the Stadium of Light.

Vehicles travelling into Sunderland should take the A1018, A183 or A690 exits from the A19 to access this area.

This will be signposted on the day for drivers entering the city centre.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know: