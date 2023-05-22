A fire warning has been issued following a blaze close to a transmission mast - which could have caused major disruption if it had not been spotted on time.

The fire was spotted close to Burnhope mast, in County Durham on Sunday 21 May.

Wardens from Durham County Council were alerted to the fire and called County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue, which was able to put it out without it spreading to the mast.

If the mast had been damaged, it could have affected TV and radio signals, causing major disruption.

Durham County Council said its wardens were seeing an increase in both intentional and unintentional fires as the days are getting longer and warmer.

They added: "Neighbourhood Wardens were in the right place at the right time tonight to catch this one which was very close to Burnhope Mast which could've caused major disruption if damaged."

The fire comes as the new Bilsdale mast, in North Yorkshire was switched on today (Monday 22 May) - more than 20 months after a fire caused major disruption.

The previous mast was severely damaged by a fire in August 2021, leaving about a million people in Teesside, North Yorkshire and County Durham without TV coverage.

