Beyoncé confirms arrival in Sunderland on Instagram

Beyoncé has confirmed her arrival in Sunderland ahead of her concert at the Stadium of Light.

More than 48,000 people are set to travel into Sunderland to see the global superstar on her Renaissance tour. She was last in Sunderland in 2016 for her Formation tour.

With each new tour date, Beyoncé has changed her Instagram bio to confirm her location.

Fans anticipating her arrival in the North East spotted on social media she had changed it to Sunderland on Tuesday (23 May).

People have already started queuing outside the Stadium of Light ahead of tonight's performance.

The Renaissance world tour is Beyoncé’s first in seven years.

She kicked off the tour in Stockholm, Sweden, with an explosive show in which she welcomed fans “to the Renaissance”.

The UK leg started off at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 17 May. Beyoncé also performed at Murrayfield in Edinburgh and is set to perform for five dates at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

US business magazine Forbes previously estimated the tour could earn Beyonce more than £1.6 billion.