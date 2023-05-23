A murder investigation is underway after a man in his 20s died following reports of a violent altercation.

Police were called to an address in Spurn Walk, Hartlepool at about 4:05pm on Monday 22 May.

A man in his 20s has died as a result of the incident, a spokesperson for Cleveland Police confirmed.

Three people have been arrested. A 66-year-old man and two women aged 36 and 55 are in police custody.

Officers remain at the scene continuing inquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information or CCTV footage in the area is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference 098287.

