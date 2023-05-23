Forensic units and officers have been sweeping Leazes Park on 23 May following an alleged assault in the early hours.

Northumbria Police were made aware of a reported assault at around 3.20am on Richardson Road in Newcastle.

Upon attending, it is reported that a 29-year-old man was discovered to have been injured following a disturbance within the boundaries of Leazes Park.

Officers and specialist forensic units still present at Leazes Park carrying out enquiries. Credit: NCJMEDIA SYNDICATION

The man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, consistent with having been caused by a bladed article. He remains there in a stable condition.

There is now an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, with officers and specialist forensic units still present at Leazes Park carrying out enquiries.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 3.20am today (Tuesday) police received a report of an assault in the Richardson Road area of Newcastle.

"Emergency services attended the scene where it was reported that a 29-year-old man had been injured following a disturbance within Leazes Park.

"He was taken to hospital with serious injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article and remains there in a stable condition.

"An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident and officers remain in the area to carry out a range of enquiries."