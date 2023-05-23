Police and forensics at Leazes Park following suspected stabbing
Forensic units and officers have been sweeping Leazes Park on 23 May following an alleged assault in the early hours.
Northumbria Police were made aware of a reported assault at around 3.20am on Richardson Road in Newcastle.
Upon attending, it is reported that a 29-year-old man was discovered to have been injured following a disturbance within the boundaries of Leazes Park.
The man was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, consistent with having been caused by a bladed article. He remains there in a stable condition.
There is now an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident, with officers and specialist forensic units still present at Leazes Park carrying out enquiries.
A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly before 3.20am today (Tuesday) police received a report of an assault in the Richardson Road area of Newcastle.
"Emergency services attended the scene where it was reported that a 29-year-old man had been injured following a disturbance within Leazes Park.
"He was taken to hospital with serious injuries consistent with having been caused by a bladed article and remains there in a stable condition.
"An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident and officers remain in the area to carry out a range of enquiries."
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...