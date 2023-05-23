A teenager is accused of a murdering a grandad with a homemade shot gun, a court has heard.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with murder after Alan Garbutt was found dead in his flat in Guisborough in the early hours of 8 August last year.

On Monday 22 May, Teesside Crown Court heard how the 17-year-old told police he had accidentally shot Mr Garbutt with a homemade shot gun, known colloquially as a "slam gun".

The 62-year-old was found in the early hours of 8 August 2022 in his flat at Helmsley House.

Prosecutor Peter Glenser KC, told the jury: "It is not in dispute that the youth shot Mr Garbutt in the chest with a so-called 'slam gun' - which was a homemade firearm using shotgun ammunition."

The prosecution's case is that the teenager had moved into Mr Garbutt's flat in Helmsley House in Guisborough, and was selling drugs from there.

The court heard how Mr Garbutt's daughter visited his father's flat when the accused teen said: "I tried to shoot him three times, and he has got some balls for an old man."

The incident is thought to have been following a row about a £1,000 debt.

The boy told police he had pulled the weapon out from under Mr Garbutt's sofa.

On the morning Mr Garbutt's body was found, a number of people were captured going in and out of his flat, before the accused teenager was seen running down the stairs and outside at 1:42 am.

Mr Garbutt's brother then raised the alarm after finding his body around 30 minutes later at around 2:15am.

The emergency services arrived at 2:32 am.

The trial at Teesside Crown Court continues.

