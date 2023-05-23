Four people have been taken to hospital following a suspected arson attack.

Forensic officers and emergency services were called to the scene in Newcastle at about 10:05 on Tuesday 23 May.

Northumbria Police said it had received a report of a fire at a premises in Stamfordham Road, in Westerhope.

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue service are attending the incident. Three ambulances and two hazardous area response team vehicles were called.

Four people were taken to hospital, two with serious injuries.

Credit: NCJMEDIA SYNDICATION.

There is a road closure in place from the junction of Stamfordham Road and West Denton Way (McDonald’s roundabout) to the junction of Newbiggin Lane.

Northumbria Police said: “At 10:05am today we were alerted to a report of a fire at a premises on Stamfordham Road, Newcastle.

“Officers and emergency services attended the scene and four people were taken to hospital, two suffering from serious injuries.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire has been launched and at this time officers are treating it as suspected arson.

“The fire has since been extinguished but a cordon remains in place and additional officers remain in the area, carrying out door-to -door enquiries and offering reassurance to residents.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) spokesperson said: “Our first appliance was on scene in just four minutes and upon arrival they found a commercial premises on fire.

“We administered emergency first aid to two people already outside of the building and immediately began work to extinguish the fire.

“In total three appliances attended the scene and the fire was fully extinguished a short time later.

“A cordon is in place in the area and we will support Northumbria Police with their investigation into the circumstances around the incident.”