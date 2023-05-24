A Beyoncé fan has travelled from New York to Sunderland as he says it is cheaper than buying tickets in the US.

Outside the Stadium of Light ahead of Beyoncé's Renaissance concert in the North East, Chinedum Enyinna said: "I went to Edinburgh on Saturday and now I'm in Sunderland so I'm seeing her twice. It was a lot easier to get tickets in the UK than the US, and a lot cheaper.

"So I've always wanted to come to Scotland and northern England and it's just another excuse to take a trip. It's been great."

The megastar kicked off the tour in Stockholm, Sweden, and the UK leg started off at Cardiff's Principality Stadium on 17 May.

Beyoncé also performed at Murrayfield in Edinburgh - where Chinedum saw her on Saturday (20 May) - before her concert in Sunderland

Fans anticipating her arrival in the North East spotted on Instagram she had changed her location to Sunderland on Tuesday (23 May).

US business magazine Forbes previously estimated the tour could earn Beyonce more than £1.6 billion.

