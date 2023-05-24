Play Brightcove video

Video report by Jennie Henry

A community is in shock after two people were seriously injured in a suspected arson attack on a shop.

A police cordon was erected around the premises in Stamfordham Road, Westerhope, following a fire, which started just after 10am on Tuesday 24 May.

Four people were taken to hospital following the incident, with two people said to have been seriously injured.

Two people have since been discharged, a spokesperson for Northumbria Police said.

An investigation into the fire is underway and police have confirmed it is being treated as a suspected arson.

One Westerhope resident told ITV Tyne Tees: "It's just dreadful. Everyone mentioned it was just a horrible thing. People were shocked."

Another person added: "You don't think it's going to happen where you live and to have it happen where you live is absolutely awful."

Another woman, who was in the area at the time, said: "i was driving home and I saw thick smoke. Someone said the shop was on fire and there was a man going in with an extinguisher. I drove around and I saw this man on the floor with his clothes burned."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 10.05am yesterday (Tuesday) we were alerted to a report of a fire at a premises on Stamfordham Road, Newcastle.

“Officers and emergency services attended the scene and four people were taken to hospital.

“Two people were discharged yesterday, while two remain in hospital for treatment.

“An investigation into the cause of the fire was launched and at this time officers are treating it as suspected arson.

“The fire has since been extinguished but a cordon remains in place and additional officers remain in the area, carrying out door-to -door enquiries and offering reassurance to residents."

Anyone with any CCTV footage or information is asked to contact Northumbria Police by calling 101 or reporting it via its website, quoting log NP-20230523-0301.

