A man who was left with serious injuries following a crash earlier this month has died in hospital.

The 44-year-old man was riding a bicycle in the Rowlands Gill area of Gateshead when he was involved in a collision with a Mercedes minibus.

It happened at about 11:40pm on Wednesday 3 May, on the A694 Lockhaugh Road at the junction with Sherburn Park Drive.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment, where he died on Sunday 21 May.

The man’s next of kin are being supported by specialist officers from Northumbria Police.

Officers are urging anyone who may have information regarding the collision to contact them.

Sergeant Michael Parnaby, of Northumbria Police’s Motor Patrols department, said: “This is an incredibly sad update and one which we hoped we would not have to deliver.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has passed away at this distressing time.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing and we would ask anyone who was driving, or in the area at the time the collision took place on May 3 to come forward.

“Your dashcam footage or information, no matter how small, could assist us in establishing exactly what happened.”

The driver of the minibus remained at the scene following the collision to assist officers with inquiries.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to get in touch with Northumbria Police via its website or by calling 101, quoting NP-20230503-1443.

