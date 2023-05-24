An investigation is underway after a man was found in a street with fatal injuries.

The man in his 40s was found in Berwick, Northumberland, shortly after 4pm on Tuesday 23 May with life threatening injuries.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Church Street, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "Police are investigating the cause of death and are carrying out door-to-door inquiries in the area.

"Officers do not believe there to be any third-party involvement in the man’s death and there is no threat to the wider public."

Anyone with information should contact the force by calling 101.