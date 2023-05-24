Nadine Coyle from Girls Aloud to headline Durham Pride as it celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

As part of that milestone, Saturday 27 May will be a day of recognition for LGBTQ+ personnel serving in the British Armed Forces, past and present.

It will take place from 12pm to 7pm on Sands Field with a huge fairground, beer tent and food court. There will be a performance of Kinky Boots, RN veteran Miranda Newton and Northern Proud Voices Choir. Veteran motor bikers will be blazing their way onto the field at 12pm.

Former Girls Aloud bandmate Nadine Coyle will be headlining on Sunday 28 May, which will be ticketed. She will be supported by Jaymi Hensley from Union J and clubland legends Micky Modelle, Kelly Llorenna, Karen Parry and Rebecca Rudd.

The Sunday Pride stage will be hosted by Tess Tickle and her princesses of drag. This year, the official after-show party will be at the Bohemia nightclub.

On bank holiday Monday (29 May), Durham Cricket Club will be hosting a T20 evening game at the Riverside Stadium, Chester-le-Street from 4.30pm with full line up entertainment and fun themed activities around Pride. Players will be wearing rainbow armbands. Tickets for the bank holiday T20 pride game can be purchased online from Durham County Cricket Club.

Mel Metcalf, chair of Durham Pride, said: “We can’t believe that this is our tenth year of raising awareness of our growing community.

"Pride means different things to different people but for us it’s a chance to bring communities together to create a wonderful opportunity for everyone to show their support and celebrate the freedom to love without discrimination in a safe supportive space."

