Sam Fender has cancelled a show in Milan due to his health.

The Newcastle singer, who is due to perform two concerts in his home city next month, posted on his social media that he had been told not to perform by his doctor, and said he was "devastated."

Writing on Instagram, Fender said: "So sorry not to be able to play for you tonight Milan.

"I've just been told not to perform by my doctor due to illness. I'm truly devastated and can't apologise enough to everyone who bought a ticket and travelled to see me and the boys. I hope I can make it up to you."

In a statement on its social media, the Milan venue Fabrique said: "Unfortunately, we are really sorry to say the show tonight has been cancelled as Sam is unwell. Further information on tickets to follow."

Fender is due to perform two concerts in Newcastle next month, with dates at St James' Park on 9 June and 10 June.

He supported Bruce Springsteen in Italy earlier this week, which he described as "incredible".

Listen to Unscripted - the ITV News arts and entertainment podcast