Teenager, 17, charged with murder of Ross Connelly in Wheatley Hill

A teenager has appeared at court charged with the murder of a man in Wheatley Hill.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court this afternoon charged with the murder of Ross Connelly.

He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday 21 June.

Officers were called to a property in Alexandra Terrace, Wheatley Hill, on the morning of 1 May following the discovery of a man’s body.

The man was later identified as 46-year-old Ross Connelly from Shotton Colliery.

An investigation, run by detectives from Durham Constabulary's Major Crime Team, resulted in nine other people being arrested in connection with the incident.

This included five men aged 19, 29, 34, 40, and 58, two women aged 18, a woman aged 45, and a 16-year-old boy.

They have all been interviewed by officers and released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

