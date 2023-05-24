Two people accused of murdering an off-duty ambulance worker and attempting to kill another man have been cleared of the charges.

Sheldon Flanighan, 55, died after he was hit by a van outside the Bay Horse in Cramlington, Northumberland on April 1.

Mr Flanighan, an off-duty ambulance care assistant, died at the scene despite efforts of medics.

Another man, who had been spending the evening with Mr Flanighan, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Toby Kelly, 37, of Wansbeck Avenue, Blyth, David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, and Shannon Wooden, 28, of Patterdale House, Blyth, were charged with murder and attempted murder.

Fairclough and Wooden both pleaded not guilty to both offences during a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court on Wednesday 24 May.

The court heard the Crown is offering no evidence and not guilty verdicts were entered on both charges.

Kelly, who has previously pleaded not guilty to the same charges, faces trial on 3 October.