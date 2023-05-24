Play Brightcove video

The world's biggest children's play park which has been 12 years in the making is opening in Northumberland

It is hoped Lilidorei at the Alnwick Gardens will attract 200,000 visitors a year.

It is the brainchild of Jane Percy, the Duchess of Northumberland, who has had the idea for Lilidorei for 12 years.

She hopes the play park will get children to choose to explore over using their phones.

The Duchess said: "Lilidorei has lived in my imagination for the past 12 years and I am delighted to bring my creative vision to life.

"We want to encourage children away from screens and into this magical giant playground where their imaginations can run wild."

Lilidorei is designed to be a magical village which is home to nine clans who worship Christmas all year round.

Each clan has a unique house within the village. The clan houses will be brought to life with soundscapes, immersive lighting, a state of the art soundscape and interactive storytelling.

The park also features a 26m (85ft) tall tower, known as Elfwin Drin, which is 6m taller than The Angel of The North and has six slides.

Children have already been having fun on the new equipment, which officially opens on Thursday 25 Ma

As part of The Alnwick Garden Charity, Lilidorei will be running "free Fridays" during term time which will allow every primary school child in Northumberland and the surrounding area to visit the attraction for free.

The Duchess added: "Our ambition is for Lilidorei to be accessible to all children regardless of their background which is why we have committed to free Fridays, ensuring that every schoolchild in Northumberland and the surrounding areas have the chance to visit the attraction for free during their primary years education and enjoy all that Lilidorei has to offer.

"We cannot wait to open the doors to Lilidorei and release the magic."

It is hoped the playground will attract 200,000 visitors a year and create 50 jobs.

