Two men have been jailed after robbing a college student at knifepoint in broad daylight.

Reece Wilkin and Kieran Marley pulled out a knife in a park in County Durham and threatened the victim, who dropped his bag and ran away.

The victim had been standing in Seaham Town Park, on Stockton Road, before he was approached by the pair just after 6pm on 21 April.

Durham Police said he was "shaken but unhurt" in the incident.

Wilkin and Marley, who are both 19, briefly gave chase through the park.

The victim’s bank card, which was in his bag along with other personal items and valuables, was used in two convenience stores a short time later.

At Durham Crown Court on Wednesday 24 May, Wilkin, of Seaham, pleaded guilty to robbery, possession of a knife and fraud. He was sentenced to two years eight months in a young offenders’ institution.

Marley, also of Seaham, pleaded guilty to robbery and was sentenced to two years and four months in a young offenders’ institution.

Detective Constable Dave Simms, of Durham Police, said: “This was a shocking incident, and terrifying for the victim who was thankfully unharmed.

“This type of crime can have long lasting effects so we hope now these two are behind bars where they belong, it will give the victim some comfort and allow him to move on with his life.”

