The mother of Nikki Allan has claimed she was given illegal drugs by an officer before her daughter’s funeral.

Sharon Henderson has said she is intending to sue the police for mistakes made in Nikki’s case, and is calling for a public inquiry.

On Tuesday 24 May, David Boyd was jailed for the murder of Nikki, more than 30 years after the death of the seven-year-old in 1992.

Ms Henderson, who had already been prescribed sedatives by a doctor, has claimed she was given drugs by an officer on the day of Nikki’s funeral.

She told ITV Tyne Tees she had been given a bag with "powder" in it. "He said 'you'll be ok'," she said. "The next conversation I can remember hearing two days later."

"I actually feel disgusted. My bairn has been murdered and you get a bag of speed. What right does he have to think he can give me a bag of speed?"

She added: "My doctor said I was very lucky it didn't kill me. He said my medication was slowing it down."

Northumbria Police said the issue had been investigated, and should any new information come to light, it is something they would take very seriously.

Assistant Chief Constable Alastair Simpson said: "I am aware some matters were brought to our attention previously in 2009 and 2020.

"Naturally I would be really concerned about an allegation of that nature. I know the details we were given, we did do an investigation and we didn't find any evidence to suggest any officer had committed misconduct.

"If there are further details Sharon or others would give us then absolutely we would reopen that investigation."

Last week, Northumbria Police apologised to Ms Henderson - as well as George Heron, the man falsely accused of Nikki's murder - for the time it had taken to convict Boyd.

