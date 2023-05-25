A music festival set to make its debut has been cancelled just days before it was due to take place in Newcastle.

In Between Days was set to feature Happy Mondays, Two Door Cinema Club and Ian Brown as well as local singer-songwriter Andrew Cushin and Sam Fender's brother Liam Fender.

The festival organisers posted on their website on Wednesday 24 May that they were cancelling the event, due to take place on the 26, 27 and 28 May.

In the statement they said: "It breaks our heart to make this announcement; no company sets out with the intention to cancel, postpone or reschedule an event (and when we have to cancel like this, we lose a significant amount of money we've spent so far).

"We were so excited to have our beloved Newcastle play host to some of the biggest names and the best talent in the world, but sadly it's not to be this time."

The company provided no explanation as to why the event, planned to take place in Times Square, was cancelled and apologised for disappointing ticket holders.

One band planning to perform at the gig tweeted it was cancelled for reasons "beyond our control".

Another tweeted how they were "gutted" to not be playing in Newcastle over the weekend.

The band DMA's said: "We're really sad to hear that In Between Days at Times Square, Newcastle is not going ahead."

In Between Days also said that anyone with a ticket to the event will receive an automatic refund.

