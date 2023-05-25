Newcastle United goalkeeper Nick Pope will miss the final game of the season and upcoming England internationals as he undergoes surgery on his hand.

The 31-year-old, who has ten caps to his name, has not been named in Gareth Southgate's squad for the upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

He will also miss the Magpies' final match of the Premier League season against Chelsea on Sunday 28 May.

Pope has been instrumental in the Magpies' success this season as they booked their place in the Champion's League for the first time in two decades, registering the joint second number of clean sheets in the Premier League.

His Newcastle teammates Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson have been named in Gareth Southgate's 25-man squad.

Trippier was named Newcastle United's Player of the Season, while Callum Wilson looks set to end the season as the Magpies' top scorer, racking up 18 goals.

Sunderland born duo Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford have also been named in the 25-man squad.

They will travel to Malta for the first of the two fixtures on 16 June, before facing North Macedonia at Wembley on 19 June.

