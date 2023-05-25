A man who died from stab wounds as been named by police.

The 24-year-old man who died in Hartlepool on Monday 21 May has been identified as Kieran Wood, from Horden, County Durham.

A murder investigation was launched after reports of a violent altercation at Spurn Walk.

Three people arrested in connection with the incident - a 66-year-old man and two women aged 36 and 55 - have been released on bail.

Hartlepool Area Commander Superintendent Martin Hopps, said: “We believe this was an isolated incident and we have been carrying out high visibility patrols in the area, speaking to residents to provide reassurance to the local community.

"If you have any concerns or have information about what happened, please speak to one of our officers.”

