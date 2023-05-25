A new shipping container complex is due to open in Newcastle city centre with food, drinks, live sports and entertainment planned for the compound.

The complex, called Frate, uses recycled freight containers similar to The Stack in Newcastle, which closed in May 2022.

Those behind Market Shaker, Pumphreys and the Dog and Parrot have helped to launch Frate, which is situated behind Grey Street, just off High Bridge.

It will have two storeys, be fully heated and lit with hanging lights in a rustic style with entertainment events planned for the summer, including open cinema nights, record fairs, vintage clothing markets and yoga classes.

Frate will offer food and drinks throughout the day once it has opened to the public. Credit: Frate

Owners say DJ sets and live music will be a staple of Frate and it will bring together independent artists and food producers.

It will create 35 full and part-time roles.

Rob Clarkson, co-curator of Frate, said: "Frate is bringing together the best of our local and independent food, drink, art and music within the city.

"We are super excited to bring our new concept to life and think those of the North East will agree that Frate is an excellent addition to our region."

The complex is set to open on Friday 26 May ahead of the bank holiday weekend.

