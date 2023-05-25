People heading to see Sam Fender or P!NK next month are being urged to plan their journey's carefully as the two stars concerts will coincide.

Transport bosses are dealing with having gigs at Tyneside and Wearside's biggest football stadiums at the same time.

The award-winning acts are both playing two concerts each, but their gigs will clash on Saturday 10 June, as Sam Fender plays St James' Park and P!NK headlines the Stadium of Light.

As a result of unprecedented demand across the Tyne and Wear Metro, a number of station closures will be in place in and around Newcastle city centre, and some exit-only.

Nexus, operator of the Tyne and Wear Metro, said the inner city stations are incapable of handling the number of people who will be leaving St James' Park as P!nk fans return from Wearside.

Major delays are expected across the network.

Metro trains will be running later than usual, including a later service going to South Shields and Pelaw.

The following changes to the metro will be in place on Saturday 10 June.

St James Metro – closed from 8pm;

Monument platform 1 (towards Heworth) will be closed from 10pm;

Monument platform 2 (towards South Gosforth) will be closed from 10pm;

Monument platform 3 (towards Wallsend) will remain open for travel towards Whitley Bay via Wallsend;

Monument platform 4 (to St James) – exit only from 8.00pm;

Manors– Closed from 10.00pm;

Jesmond – Closed from 10.00pm;

Haymarket– exit only from 10.00pm (no entry into the station);

Central Station – exit only from 10.00pm (no entry into the station).

More than 50 double decker buses have been bought in to with the thousands of concert goers trying to get to and from the concerts.

The buses will complete four different routes and will be leaving different points in Newcastle city centre every five minutes after the Fender gig ends.

The bus routes have been designed using data based on the postcode of those who have purchased tickets to the North Tynesider's performance.

The following bus services, starting in Newcastle, are being put on by Nexus in addition to the usual Saturday night network:

Bus SF1 will depart from Blackett Street, stopping only at Gosforth High Street/Brandling Arms, Regent Centre Interchange, Fawdon Mormon Church and Kingston Park Metro;

Bus SF2 departs from St Mary’s Place, stopping only at South Gosforth roundabout, Longbenton shops, Benton cemetery, Forest Hall shops, Palmersville Metro and Cramlington Manor Walks;

Bus SF3 departs from Market Street, stopping only at Gateshead Interchange, Low Fell The Cannon and Chester-le-Street Red Lion.

An enhanced 306 bus departs from stand L at Haymarket bus station. This bus will serve all regular stops between Haymarket and North Shields. A 10 minute frequency will be in operation after the concert.

In Sunderland, the same plans used for Beyoncé will be utilised again.

Fans leaving the Stadium of Light and wanting to catch the metro will be asked to queue at St Peters or the Stadium of Light Metro.

Both Park Lane and Sunderland stations will be shut after 10pm.

Huw Lewis, from Nexus, said: “In both cities some metro stations will be closed just before the concerts end so that we can manage the huge numbers we expect safely and comfortably at the remaining stations, to make sure trains keep running smoothly without getting delayed at overcrowded platforms.

"This is something that has worked well at the Great North Run and previous major concerts.

"Where stations are closed, customers will be directed to the nearest alternative station."

“The bus companies are providing more than 50 buses and drivers which means that as well as serving interchanges and town centres on metro they will be going on to places including Cramlington and Low Fell which metro does not reach."

Tickets for the metro will work on the shuttle buses bought in to cope with demand.

Metro passengers should also be aware that there will be changes to transport on Friday 9 and Sunday 11 June.

On the Friday, St James’ Metro and Monument’s platform 4 will both be closed from 8pm.

Sunderland station closures after 10pm will remain the same for the second P!NK concert on the Sunday.

