A care company has apologised after accidentally called one of its homes "Skeleton Court" in an advert.

The advert for Skelton Court Care Home, in the village of Skelton, near Saltburn-by-the-Sea, appeared in a bus stop.

It prompted a slew of jokes on social media after a picture was posted by Twitter user @slowbones.

He wrote: "A new care home has opened in my parents' village of Skelton.

"Bold choice of name considering the age of many residents."

A spokesperson for Anchor, which runs the home, said: “We’re really sorry for the error in the ad.

"We’re getting it removed as soon as possible and looking into how it happened.”

