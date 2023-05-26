An investigation is underway after a man is reported to have caused damage to a children's centre.

Police were called to Hemlington Children’s Centre, in Middlesbrough, after 3pm on Friday 26 May.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said the man had entered the premises in Cass House Road and caused criminal damage to internal doors and windows.

They added: "All children and staff had immediately gone to the neighbouring school and all are safe, unharmed and accounted for, with no reports of anyone being injured."

A man has been arrested and an investigation is underway.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: "We understand this will have caused alarm, shock and distress to the children and staff who were present - and to parents and carers - but we would reassure them police will remain on scene for the time being and that a thorough investigation is underway."

