A gym owner has failed to overturn a £30,000 fine for breaching Covid restrictions by opening despite Government restrictions telling people to stay at home.

Eddy Ellwood, who owns Xtreme Fitness in Hartlepool, had appealed his conviction for the breaches.

However, the Teesside gym owner was unsuccessful when he appeared in Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday 24 May.

It is after Ellwood was found guilty of four counts of breaching covid rules as he kept his gym open, despite Government restrictions.

He claimed it was to allow people to protest peacefully against the coronavirus restrictions, and help people suffering from mental health problems.

Ellwood's defence was criticised by Judge Marie Mallon during his trial, who said it was a "preposterous submission" that the purpose of attending was to protest.

She added: "No-one but the people there would know about it. There is ample evidence of people using the gym equipment and wearing gym clothes."

The former Mr Universe was given 12 months to pay his fine, in addition to paying legal costs of more than £25,000.

At a hearing in December last year, Ellwood told Judge Timothy Stead that he had heard Matt Hancock, the former Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, say on television, that he had "broken Covid guidance and not the law."

In February, Judge Paul Watson said that it would not be in the interests of justice for Mr Hancock to give evidence.

Earlier this week, the gym owner, was told all four of his offences had been proved and his appeal was to be dismissed.

Xtreme Fitness was stayed open during the coronavirus pandemic, despite restrictions telling people to stay at home. Credit: GAZETTE MEDIA COMPANY SYNDICATION

Following the decision, Ellwood called the decision a "travesty of justice" and said the "protest" followed the death of gym member who had taken their own life during lockdown. Another was said to have been sectioned.

Following the appeal Mr Ellwood said he was confident he had proven his case and claimed the justice system is broken.

