A "monstrous" rapist who subjected his child victim to years of abuse has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison.

Keith Lonsdale controlled the girl from when she was as young as 12-years-old, raping her at least 27 times and committing other vile acts.

The 67-year-old "portrayed himself as a stalwart of the community" as an athletics coach, Durham Police said in a statement.

They said he had "a hold over the girl, making her believe the abuse was her fault".

At one point the victim said she wanted to take her own life and confided in a family member before police were contacted.

An investigation was launched and Lonsdale was arrested and charged with 12 offences - including eight counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one of sexual activity with a child.

Lonsdale pleaded not guilty, but a jury at Durham Crown Court found him guilty of ten of the charges.

Judge Jo Kidd told Lonsdale he would spend 14 years behind bars before he can apply for parole.

Durham Police investigative officer Heidi Weir, who led the investigation, said: "Lonsdale carried out some of the vilest crimes we have ever seen and took away some of the most important years of his victim's life by subjecting her to this horrendous abuse.

"The victim has shown incredible strength throughout the investigation and particularly providing evidence in court and we hope the sentence gives her some comfort so she can start to rebuild her life."

Anyone who has suffered sexual abuse is urged to report it to Durham Police – either on 101, or in an emergency by calling 999.

If you don’t want to talk to the police, you can still access help through The Meadows Sexual Assault Referral Centre.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...