Video report by Julia Breen

Locals in a North Yorkshire village have bought their local pub after a 15-year campaign to bring it into community ownership.

The Travellers Rest in Skeeby, Richmond, closed in 2008 and plans to convert the building into a house had angered locals.

Today (26 May 2023) staff poured the first pints since over 250 members of the community bought shares in the pub - including Prime Minister and local MP Rishi Sunak.

Manager Carol Wilkinson said: "It is not for the faint-hearted. This has been a 15-year Herculean battle.

"Am I pleased we did it? Absolutely. Will it make a difference to the village? Absolutely. It's so worth it - this village will benefit from this for years to come."

Over £300,000 has been spent transforming the pub and future plans for it include serving food and opening a small shop.

